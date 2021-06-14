Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Emmys: ‘Face Time With Feinberg’ on the Resurgence of the Limited Series (Video)

The inaugural episode of The Hollywood Reporter's new video series, hosted by awards columnist Scott Feinberg, looks at one of the great comebacks in TV history.

A decade ago, there were so few outstanding limited series that the TV Academy decided to merge its best limited series (then called best miniseries) and best TV movie Emmys categories into one. But today, limited series — which were given back their own category in 2014 — are flourishing, and are arguably even stronger than open-ended drama and comedy series. So what happened?

On this inaugural episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s new video series “Face Time With Feinberg,” THR‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg gets to the bottom of one of the great comebacks in TV history.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad