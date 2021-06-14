Emmys: ‘Face Time With Feinberg’ on the Resurgence of the Limited Series (Video)

A decade ago, there were so few outstanding limited series that the TV Academy decided to merge its best limited series (then called best miniseries) and best TV movie Emmys categories into one. But today, limited series — which were given back their own category in 2014 — are flourishing, and are arguably even stronger than open-ended drama and comedy series. So what happened?

On this inaugural episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s new video series “Face Time With Feinberg,” THR‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg gets to the bottom of one of the great comebacks in TV history.