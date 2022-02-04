Julia Garner Explains Her Odd ‘Inventing Anna’ Accent

Julia Garner’s accent in Inventing Anna has already garnered a fair amount of buzz and the Netflix drama hasn’t even debuted yet.

Inventing Anna revolves around a journalist (Anna Chlumsky, Veep) with a lot to prove who investigates the case of Anna Delvey (Ozark Emmy winner Garner), the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene — and stole their money as well.

The drama was the first project that Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes set at Netflix after she landed the rights to the New York magazine story “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” following a massive bidding war. Anna also marks the first show that Rhimes has written and showrun since ABC’s Scandal.

“A big thing for me was the accent. If I didn’t have the accent down, then I wouldn’t have a lot of the character down,” Garner explains in a new behind the scenes clip released by Netflix. Garner goes on to explain how she started with a German accent, then added bits of Russian and elements of European or American bits depending on who Delvey is with.

Garner met with Delvey as part of her research to play the con-woman and relied heavily on the accent, designer clothing, a wig and fake teeth, she says. “You don’t have to love my character, you can actually hate my character, but you have to want to understand Anna,” she says. Delvey, meanwhile, says she won’t be watching the show.

Watch the clip to hear Garner break down Delvey’s accent, below.