The Hollywood Reporter News
2020 Golden Globes Nominations: The Biggest Snubs | THR News
December 09, 2019
Ava DuVernay was the last female director to be nominated in 2015, while Barbra Streisand is the only woman to ever win in the category.
2020 Golden Globes Nominations: The Biggest Snubs | THR News
Golden Globes 2020: The Complete List of Nominations | THR News
SNL Recap: Jennifer Lopez Wears Iconic Green Dress, Darius Trump Makes Comeback & More | THR Ne
Peter Sarsgaard Signs On to 'The Batman' | THR News
Robert Walker Jr. Dies at 79 in Malibu | THR News
New 'Star Wars' Attraction Reportedly Breaks Down During Its First Two Days of Operation | THR
'The Irishman' Drew Average Audience of 13M Viewers Over Five Days | THR News
'Birds of Prey' Footage Unveiled at Comic Con in Brazil | THR News
Taylor Swift Unveils Christmas Jingle 'Christmas Tree Farm' | THR News
'The Mandalorian' Showrunner Jon Favreau Talks All Things Baby Yoda | THR News
'South Park' Pokes Fun at Disney+ and Streaming Services | THR News
Disney's 'Mulan' Is Back in Action in Second Trailer | THR News
Emma Stone and 'Saturday Night Live' Writer Dave McCary Are Engaged! | THR News
Justin Timberlake Breaks Silence About 'Palmer' Co-Star Outing | THR News
'The Irishman' Snags Top Honors Before Official Award Season | THR News
Sharon Osbourne Sounds Off on 'America's Got Talent' Controversy | THR News
Alex Trebek to Receive Icon Award at Canadian Screen Awards | THR News
Mena Massoud Admits He Hasn't Had an Audition Since 'Aladdin' | THR News
Gotham Independent Film Awards: The Full Winners List | THR News
Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey & More Sign on to Lorne Michaels' Quibi Murder Mystery | THR News
'Mandalorian' Director Bryce Dallas Howard on Making Sure Her Kids Kept Baby Yoda a Secret | TH
Olivia Wilde Defends Portrayal of Female Journalist in 'Richard Jewell' | THR News
Marvel's 'Black Widow' Is Back in New Trailer | THR News
Tiffany Haddish Addresses Rumors About Hosting the Oscars | THR News
Annie Awards: The Full List of Nominees | THR News
'Frozen 2' Surpasses Record $3.2B in Domestic Ticket Sales | THR News
'Frozen 2' Dominance Draws Monopoly Complaint in South Korea | THR News
PETA Names Joaquin Phoenix the Person of the Year | THR News
Adult-Skewing Titles Saved Thanksgiving Box Office | THR News
'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' on Track for $175M-$200M Debut | THR News
Here's What's Coming to Netflix in December 2019 | THR News
John Boyega Confesses His 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Script Ended Up on eBay | THR News