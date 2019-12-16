The Hollywood Reporter Original Video
21 Memorable Christmas Moments in Movies
December 16, 2019
'Bad Santa, 'Love Actually' and 'Trading Places' are just a few of the hit films that made the list.
21 Memorable Christmas Moments in Movies
The Cinematographer Roundtable Short Cuts: Robert Richardson, Roger Deakins, Caleb Deschanel
The Cinematographer Roundtable: Short Cuts With Natasha Braier, Rodrigo Prieto, Cesar Charlone
'Jumanji: The Next Level' Makes $4.7M in Thursday Previews | THR News
Danny Aiello Dies at 86 | THR News
'The Griswolds' in the Works at HBO Max | THR News
Now Screening: 'Jumanji,' 'Bombshell' & 'Uncut Gems' | THR News
Amazon Renews 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' for Fourth Season | THR News
Abby McEnany Wants to Show "What Queer Life Is" With 'Work in Progress' | In Studio
Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig: Two Directors in Love Compete for the Same Oscar
Viola Davis, Andre Braugher Set to Star in 'Good Times' | THR News
Warner Bros. Releases First Trailer for 'In the Heights' | THR News
Amazon Lands Worldwide Rights to Rihanna-Peter Berg Doc | THR News
Lifetime's Brie Miranda Bryant Announces 'Surviving R. Kelly' Part 2
Kevin Hart Opens Up About Life After Car Accident | THR News
Nicholas Braun to Play Adam Neumann in WeWork TV Series | THR News
Pierce Brosnan Added to Sony's 'Cinderella' Cast | THR News
Bryan Lourd Presents Carrie Fisher Scholarship | Women in Entertainment 2019
Warner Bros. Unveils Release Dates for 'Flash' and 'Matrix 4' | THR News
'Surviving R. Kelly' to Air on Lifetime for Three Consecutive Nights | THR News
2019 SAG Awards: The Full List of Nominations | THR News
Kerry Washington: "Reese Witherspoon is Changing the Narrative For Women"
Reese Witherspoon Talks Developing 'Legally Blonde' Revival | THR News
Charlize Theron Presents at The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment
Reese Witherspoon: "Break the Silence in a Room" | Women in Entertainment 2019
Stacey Abrams: "This is Our Moment" | Women in Entertainment 2019
Gretchen Carlson: "Together, We Started a Cultural Revolution" | Women in Entertainment 2019
Olivia Wilde Announces the "Era of the Sisterhood" | Women in Entertainment 2019
Ronan Farrow Recognizes His "Brave Sources" by Name | Women in Entertainment 2019
'The Irishman,' 'Joker' Producer Emma Tillinger Koskoff's Picks for Best Performance of 2019
Anna Paquin Praises 'The Irishman' Cast and Scorsese | Women in Entertainment 2019
Charlize Theron: 'Bombshell' "Exists Because of All of Us" | Women in Entertainment 2019