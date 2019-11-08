The Hollywood Reporter News
Adam Scott Set to Star in Apple TV+ Thriller 'Severance' | THR News
November 08, 2019
'Severance' is the latest series to land at the newly launched streamer from Endeavor Content.
Adam Scott Set to Star in Apple TV+ Thriller 'Severance' | THR News
Director Anton Ernst Defends James Dean CGI Casting in 'Finding Jack' | THR News
Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Present Jennifer Aniston With Award at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Event
Kanye West on 2024 Presidential Run, Algae Sneakers | THR News
Kristen Bell Closes Deal to Return for 'Gossip Girl' | THR News
'Doctor Sleep' Expected to Win Weekend Box Office With $25M Debut | THR News
Quentin Tarantino Sheds Light on Rick Dalton in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' | THR News
Jane Fonda Talks Her Night in Jail After Fourth Arrest in D.C. | THR News
Hollywood Responds to James Dean CGI Casting | THR News
Sharon Stone Sues Chanel West Coast for Using Moniker Dozens of Times | THR News
ATX TV Festival Sets Up 'Parenthood' Reunion | THR News
James Dean Posthumously Cast in Vietnam War Action-Drama | THR News
Colin Farrell In Talks to Play DC Villain in 'The Batman' | THR News
Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson Team Up for Female-Driven Action Movie Writing Program | THR Ne
Kate McKinnon Set to Star in Series Adaptation of Podcast 'Joe Exotic' | THR News
Martin Scorsese Clarifies Remarks on Marvel Films | THR News
Chris Evans Reveals He Spoiled 'Avengers: Endgame' for Anthony Mackie | THR News
ABC's Amy Robach Responds to Video Published by Project Veritas | THR News
Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'tick, tick... BOOM!': Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp & Robin de Jesus J
Martin Scorsese Says He Considered Directing 'Joker' for Four Years | THR News
Queen Latifah Set to Star in CBS' 'Equalizer' Reboot | THR News
'Terminator: Dark Fate' Faces $120M-Plus Loss | THR News
Ellen DeGeneres Tapped to Receive Carol Burnett Award at 2020 Golden Globes | THR News
Disney's Bob Iger Weighs In on Martin Scorsese Marvel Comments | THR News
'SNL' Rewind: Kristen Stewart Returns to Host Variety Show, Sketches Highlight Political Issues
Jane Fonda Arrested for Fourth Week in a Row Along With Rosanna Arquette, Catherine Keener | TH
Lady Gaga Teams Up With Ridley Scott for Murder of Guccio Gucci's Grandson Movie | THR News
Schitt's Creek' Pop-Up Heading to NYC & LA | THR News
Heidi Klum Steps Out as Alien at 20th Annual Halloween Party | THR News
Krista Vernoff Bringing Erin Brockovich's Life to Small Screen | THR News
Nancy Pelosi on Trump Impeachment | THR News
What's Coming to Netflix in November 2019 | THR News