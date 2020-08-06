The Hollywood Reporter News
Alan and Alex Stokes Charged With a Felony, Amazon Picks Up 'A League of Their Own' Reboot & More | THR News
August 06, 2020
YouTube stars Alan and Alex Stokes have been charged with a felony in connection to one of their prank videos, Amazon has handed out a series order for its reboot of 'A League of Their Own' and Hulu has canceled 'High Fidelity.'
Alan and Alex Stokes Charged With a Felony, Amazon Picks Up 'A League of Their Own' Reboot & More | THR News
Amazon Hands Out Series Order for 'A League of Their Own' Reboot | THR News
New Report Finds 'The Mandalorian' Is the Most In-Demand Original Across New Streaming Services
Hulu Cancels 'High Fidelity' | THR News
YouTube Prank Stars Alan and Alex Stokes Charged With Felony | THR News
Jake Paul's Calabasas Home Searched by FBI, 'Ren & Stimpy's Return & More News | THR News
Harry Potter Films Set to Stream on Peacock in October | THR News
Jimmy Fallon Pokes Fun at Donald Trump Over Axios Interview | THR News
Jake Paul's Calabasas Home Searched by FBI Agents | THR News
'Ren & Stimpy Show' Set to Return on Comedy Central | THR News
Netflix to Buy Worldwide Rights to Amy Adams' 'The Woman in the Window' | THR News
Neil Young Sues Donald Trump Campaign, 'Veep' Team on President Trump Axios Interview & More |
Andrew Lloyd Webber on 'Cats' Movie: 'Whole Thing Was Ridiculous' | THR News
'Veep' Team on Trump Axios Interview Comparisons | THR News
Netflix's 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' Prequel Trailer Is Here | THR News
Universal's 'Dolittle' Topped China's Box Office for Second Week | THR News
Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital to Buy XFL | THR News
John Oliver Weighs In on Lack of Historical Knowledge in U.S. | THR News
Sean Hannity Blasts John Oliver Over 'Last Week Tonight' Segment | THR News
Remembering British Director of 'Fame', 'Midnight Express' Alan Parker
What's Coming & Leaving Netflix in August 2020 | THR News
Brad Pitt Scores Emmy Nomination for Playing Dr. Fauci on 'SNL' & More News | THR News
Ellen DeGeneres Pens Letter to Staff Addressing Workplace Allegations | THR News
Everything to Know About the Final Three Seasons of 'The Crown' | THR News
'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' Promote Richard Flood, Stefania Spampinato and Anthony Hill
Tyler Perry on Challenges of Filming Amid a Pandemic | THR News
'Hamilton' Star Phillipa Soo Sheds Light on Character's Famous Gasp | THR News
Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team for Supernatural Feature, AMC & Universal Make Historic Deal & More
A First Look at Sarah Paulson in Netflix's 'Ratched' | THR News
Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team Up for Universal's 'Sinkhole' | THR News
AMC Theatres, Universal Pictures Forge Historic Deal
Billy Porter Urges Senate to Pass Relief Package for Arts Workers | THR News