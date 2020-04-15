The Hollywood Reporter News
Alex Trebek Memoir to Arrive in July | THR News
April 15, 2020
The 'Jeopardy!' host's memoir, 'The Answer Is… : Reflections on My Life,' will be released July 21 by Simon & Schuster.
