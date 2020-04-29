The Hollywood Reporter News
AMC Bans Universal Films From Theaters Over 'Trolls World Tour' Comments | THR News
April 29, 2020
AMC Theatres on Tuesday delivered a blistering message to Universal Pictures, saying the world's largest cinema chain will no longer play any of the studio's films in the wake of comments made by NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell.
AMC Bans Universal Films From Theaters Over 'Trolls World Tour' Comments | THR News
David Letterman Disgusted to See Mike Pence Touring Mayo Clinic Without a Mask | THR News
Irrfan Khan Dies at 53 in Mumbai | THR News
Wendy Williams Shares Special Moment With New Fan John Oliver | THR News
Will Reeve Forgets His Pants on TV, Jenji Kohan's 'Social Distance' Lands at Netflix & More | T
'GMA' Correspondent Will Reeve Responds to Getting Caught With No Pants on TV | THR News
Oprah Winfrey Set to Deliver Commencement Speech for Facebook Event | THR News
Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul Set to Star in 'Dual' | THR News
Dr. Anthony Fauci Impressed by Brad Pitt’s 'SNL' Impersonation | THR News
Prince Harry Records Special Message to Celebrate 75th Anniversary of 'Thomas the Tank Engine'
'Never Have I Ever' Cast on Their Diverse, Relatable New Netflix Series | THR News
Howard Stern Responds to Trump's Disinfectant Remarks | THR News
John Krasinski Hosts Virtual Potluck for Food Industry Employees | THR News
What's Coming to Netflix in May 2020 | THR News
Celebrities Unite to Celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th-Birthday | THR News
'SNL' Recap: Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci, Guest Appearances Include Paul Rudd & Miley Cyrus
Andy Cohen Says He Can't Donate Plasma Because He's Gay | THR News
Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine Set to Star in Olivia Wilde's Thriller 'Don't Worry Dar
'Parks and Recreation' Set to Return for NBC Special | THR News
Now Screening: 'Penny Dreadful,' 'Never Have I Ever' & 'Extraction' | THR News
Alex Rodriguez on Wedding Plans With Jennifer Lopez: 'On a Pause' | THR News
'SNL' Sets Second At-Home Episode, 'Back to the Future' Theory Shut Down by Screenwriter & More
Chris Hemsworth Admits Wife Quietly Stored Thor Hammers Away | THR News
Shaquille O'Neal Opens Up About Kobe Bryant's Death | THR News
Leslye Headland Set to Write & Act in Disney+ 'Star Wars' Series | THR News
Netflix Secures Rights to 'Pokémon' Animated Franchise | THR News
'Back to the Future' Screenwriter Shuts Down Plot Hole | THR News
HBO Renews 'Westworld,' Halle Berry Admits Pierce Brosnan Saved Her Life & More | THR News
Halle Berry Reveals Pierce Brosnan Saved Her Life on the Set of 'Die Another Day' | THR New
HBO Renews 'Westworld' for Fourth Season | THR News
'Money Heist' Expected to Draw Larger Audience Than 'Tiger King' | THR News
Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Interviews Dr. Zaius from 'Planet of the Apes' | THR News