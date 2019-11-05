'American Factory,' 'Bringing Down the House,' 'Apollo 11' and More Docs to Watch | Savannah Film Festival 2019

The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg hosts filmmakers of 'The Cave,' 'Bringing Down the House,' 'Sea of Shadows,' 'Apollo 11,' 'Diego Maradona,' 'American Factory,' 'The Kingmaker,' 'Biggest Little Farm,' 'One Child Nation' and 'Maiden' for the Savannah Film Festival's Annual Docs to Watch Panel.