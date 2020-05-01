The Hollywood Reporter News
Anderson Cooper Reveals the Birth of His First Child Wyatt Morgan Cooper | THR News
May 01, 2020
Anderson Cooper is officially a father.
Anderson Cooper Reveals the Birth of His First Child Wyatt Morgan Cooper | THR News
Gigi Hadid Confirms Pregnancy With Zayn Malik | THR News
Netflix's 'Hollywood' Cast on the 'Moving' Message Their Series Sends to the Industry | THR New
Virtual 'Star Wars' Convention Set for May the 4th, Joel McHale Talks Backlash Over 'Tiger King
NBCU CEO Jeff Shell Responds to 'Trolls' Controversy | THR News
Joel McHale Shocked Over Backlash to 'Tiger King' Question | THR News
ReedPop Organizing Virtual 'Star Wars' Convention for May the 4th | THR News
LeBron James Set to Air Star-Studded Virtual Graduation for Class of 2020 | THR News
Irrfan Khan Dies at 53, 'The Bachelor' Brings Greatest Hits Series to ABC & More | THR News
'Bachelor' Franchise Moves Forward With Greatest Hits Series for Summer Programming | THR News
AMC Bans Universal Films From Theaters After 'Trolls' Sequel On-Demand Play | THR News
David Letterman Disgusted to See Mike Pence Touring Mayo Clinic Without a Mask | THR News
Irrfan Khan Dies at 53 in Mumbai | THR News
Wendy Williams Shares Special Moment With New Fan John Oliver | THR News
Will Reeve Forgets His Pants on TV, Jenji Kohan's 'Social Distance' Lands at Netflix & More | T
'GMA' Correspondent Will Reeve Responds to Getting Caught With No Pants on TV | THR News
Oprah Winfrey Set to Deliver Commencement Speech for Facebook Event | THR News
Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul Set to Star in 'Dual' | THR News
Dr. Anthony Fauci Impressed by Brad Pitt’s 'SNL' Impersonation | THR News
Prince Harry Records Special Message to Celebrate 75th Anniversary of 'Thomas the Tank Engine'
'Never Have I Ever' Cast on Their Diverse, Relatable New Netflix Series | THR News
Howard Stern Responds to Trump's Disinfectant Remarks | THR News
John Krasinski Hosts Virtual Potluck for Food Industry Employees | THR News
What's Coming to Netflix in May 2020 | THR News
Celebrities Unite to Celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th-Birthday | THR News
'SNL' Recap: Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci, Guest Appearances Include Paul Rudd & Miley Cyrus
Andy Cohen Says He Can't Donate Plasma Because He's Gay | THR News
Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine Set to Star in Olivia Wilde's Thriller 'Don't Worry Dar
'Parks and Recreation' Set to Return for NBC Special | THR News
Now Screening: 'Penny Dreadful,' 'Never Have I Ever' & 'Extraction' | THR News
Alex Rodriguez on Wedding Plans With Jennifer Lopez: 'On a Pause' | THR News
'SNL' Sets Second At-Home Episode, 'Back to the Future' Theory Shut Down by Screenwriter & More