The Hollywood Reporter News
Andrew Lloyd Webber on 'Cats' Movie: 'Whole Thing Was Ridiculous' | THR News
August 04, 2020
'Cats' composer Andrew Lloyd Webber opened up in a recent interview with the U.K.’s 'Sunday Times,' during which he slammed the 2019 film adaptation of his beloved Broadway musical.
Andrew Lloyd Webber on 'Cats' Movie: 'Whole Thing Was Ridiculous' | THR News
'Veep' Team on Trump Axios Interview Comparisons | THR News
Netflix's 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' Prequel Trailer Is Here | THR News
Universal's 'Dolittle' Topped China's Box Office for Second Week | THR News
Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital to Buy XFL | THR News
John Oliver Weighs In on Lack of Historical Knowledge in U.S. | THR News
Sean Hannity Blasts John Oliver Over 'Last Week Tonight' Segment | THR News
Remembering British Director of 'Fame', 'Midnight Express' Alan Parker
What's Coming & Leaving Netflix in August 2020 | THR News
Brad Pitt Scores Emmy Nomination for Playing Dr. Fauci on 'SNL' & More News | THR News
Ellen DeGeneres Pens Letter to Staff Addressing Workplace Allegations | THR News
Everything to Know About the Final Three Seasons of 'The Crown' | THR News
'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' Promote Richard Flood, Stefania Spampinato and Anthony Hill
Tyler Perry on Challenges of Filming Amid a Pandemic | THR News
'Hamilton' Star Phillipa Soo Sheds Light on Character's Famous Gasp | THR News
Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team for Supernatural Feature, AMC & Universal Make Historic Deal & More
A First Look at Sarah Paulson in Netflix's 'Ratched' | THR News
Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team Up for Universal's 'Sinkhole' | THR News
AMC Theatres, Universal Pictures Forge Historic Deal
Billy Porter Urges Senate to Pass Relief Package for Arts Workers | THR News
2020 Emmy Nominations: Black Actors Earn Record-High Percentage of Acting Nods | THR News
2020 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Biggest Snubs | THR News
2020 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Full List | THR News
'Tenet' Set to Open First Overseas in August | THR News
Russell Crowe Recalls the Promise He Made to Paul Giamatti's Dying Mom | THR News
WarnerMedia Initiates Investigation on Set of 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' | THR News
'O, The Oprah Magazine' to Cease Printing After December 2020 Issue | THR News
Remembering 'Enter the Dragon,' 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Actor John Saxon | THR News
Remembering TV Host Regis Philbin | THR News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sue for Invasion of Privacy & More News | THR News
'A Quiet Place Part II,' 'Top Gun: Maverick' Release Dates Pushed to 2021 | THR News
Disney Tightens Health and Safety Restrictions at Disney World, Downtown Disney | THR News