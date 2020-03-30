The Hollywood Reporter News
Andy Cohen Set to Return to 'Watch What Happens Live' After Coronavirus Diagnosis | THR News
March 30, 2020
Andy Cohen is returning to hosting Bravo's 'Watch What Happens Live' after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
Andy Cohen Set to Return to 'Watch What Happens Live' After Coronavirus Diagnosis | THR News
John Oliver on Trump's Handling of Coronavirus Pandemic: 'How Irresponsible' | THR News
John Krasinski Launches New YouTube Series 'Some Good News' | THR News
'Grey's Anatomy' Won't Resume Production, Dr. Fauci's Late-Night Debut and More | THR News
Dr. Anthony Fauci Makes Special Appearance on Trevor Noah's 'The Daily Social Distancing Show'
What's Coming to Netflix in March 2020 | THR News
AMC Networks to Premiere 'Killing Eve' Earlier Than Expected | THR News
Hoda Kotb Tears Up on 'Today' During Interview With Drew Brees | THR News
Jimmy Kimmels Quizzes Courteney Cox on 'Friends' Trivia With His Superfan Relative | THR News
Joe Rogan Rips Gal Gadot's Star-Studded "Imagine" Video, Trevor Noah Calls Out Trump & More | T
'Family Guy's Stewie and Brian Give Tips to Surviving Isolation | THR News
Joe Rogan Criticizes Gal Gadot's Star-Studded "Imagine" Video | THR News
Trevor Noah Weighs In on Trump's Reaction to Coronavirus | THR News
NBC Pulls Pandemic Episode of Medical Drama 'New Amsterdam' | THR News
Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus | THR News
Elton John Set to Host One-Hour Home Concert With Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys & More | THR News
Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Trump & Dan Patrick on Quarantine 'Minilogue' | THR News
Animation Series Finding Creative Ways to Continue Production | THR News
'This Is Us' Creator Dan Fogelman on Burning Questions From the Season 4 Finale | THR News
Kim Kardashian Weighs In on Taylor Swift/Kanye West Drama, More Movie Release Dates Delayed & M
Netflix Hands Out Two-Season Renewals for 'Love Is Blind,' 'The Circle' | THR News
Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah Chat On Hosting Late-Night TV During Coronavirus | THR News
Jimmy Kimmel Calls Harvey Weinstein's Rumored Coronavirus Prognosis "Good News" | THR News
Tokyo Olympics Moved to 2021 Due to Coronavirus | THR News
Kim Kardashian Calls Out Taylor Swift on Twitter | THR News
Harvey Weinstein Isolated After Possibly Contracting Coronavirus, Tom Hanks Gives Coronavirus U
ViacomCBS Cancels Online VidCon Amid Global Coronavirus Pandemic | THR News
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Are Feeling Better Following Coronavirus Diagnosis | THR News
Patrick Stewart Reads Sonnets From William Shakespeare | THR News
Ted Sarandos on Netflix Viewership: "Viewing Is Up" | THR News
Harvey Weinstein Put in Isolation After Possible Coronavirus Contraction | THR News
NBC News Employee Dies From Coronavirus, Trevor Noah Criticizes Spring Breakers & Disney Releas