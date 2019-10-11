The Hollywood Reporter News
Angelica Ross and Indya Moore Call Out Chris Cuomo for Insensitive Joke at Equality Town Hall | THR News
October 11, 2019
Angelica Ross and Indya Moore explained in tweets why they believe saying sorry is not enough for Chris Cuomo's insensitive comments.
Angelica Ross and Indya Moore Call Out Chris Cuomo for Insensitive Joke at Equality Town Hall | THR News
'Bachelor' Star Peter Weber Suffers Face Injury While Filming in Costa Rica | THR News
Here's What the Critics Are Saying About 'It: Chapter Two' | THR News
Terry Gilliam Set to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Cairo Film Festival | THR News
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Tie the Knot | THR News
Ariana Grande Files $10M Lawsuit Against Forever 21 for Using "Look-Alike Model" | THR News
Harry Potter Books Removed From Nashville School Due to "Curses and Spells" | THR News
John Travolta Explains VMA Taylor Swift Mix Up | THR News
Kristen Stewart on New Film 'Seberg' at Venice Film Festival | THR News
Lindsay Lohan Plans Return to Music With New Single "Xanax" | THR News
Richard Linklater's 'Merrily We Roll Along' Adaptation to Be Filmed Over 20 Years | THR News
'Marriage Story': Scarlett Johansson On Making the Film While Going Through Divorce | THR News
Disney World's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Reaches Capacity Minutes After Opening | THR News
Brad Pitt Dodges Oscar Questions About 'Ad Astra' at Venice Film Festival | THR News
'Blonde': Netflix Adds to Star-Studded Cast for Marilyn Monroe Movie | THR News
'The New Pope': First Look at Jude Law and John Malkovich in HBO's Limited Series | THR News
TSA Bans Disney Coke Bottles From Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | THR News
Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Is Getting a Closer Look in New Trailer | THR News
MTV VMAs Ratings Hit All-Time Low for 3rd Year | THR News
'The Laundromat': Netflix Shares Trailer for Steven Soderbergh's Dark Comedy | THR News
'Judy' Soundtrack to Feature Duet From Sam Smith and Renee Zellweger | THR News
Leslie Jones Not Returning to 'Saturday Night Live' | THR News
Sarah Hyland Teamed Up With Emily V. Gordon to Produce Multicamera ABC Comedy | THR News
Netflix to Forgo Wide Theatrical Release for Scorsese's 'The Irishman' | THR News
'Scientology and the Aftermath': Leah Remini Speaks With Danny Masterson Accusers | THR News
Lara Spencer Apologizes to Male Dancers For Criticizing Prince George on 'GMA' | THR News
Peter Weber Is Front-Runner to Lead Next Season of 'Bachelor' | THR News
Kim Kardashian West’s Kimono Shapewear Line Renamed Following Controversy | THR News
Viola Davis Set to Play Michelle Obama in Showtime's 'First Ladies' Anthology | THR News
Woody Harrelson, Billie Eilish to Kick Off Season 45 of 'Saturday Night Live' | THR News
Summer 2019 Box Office Nearing a Disappointing Finish | THR News
Keke Palmer to Co-Host Third Hour of 'GMA' Alongside Michael Strahan, Sara Haines | THR News