'Apollo 11' Director Todd Douglas Miller on IMAX Pull for Marvel Movies: "We Had the Real Superheroes" | Documentary Roundtable

Alex Gibney ('Citizen K'), Lauren Greenfield ('The Kingmaker'), Asif Kapadia ('Diego Maradona'), Todd Douglas Miller ('Apollo 11'), Julia Reichert ('The Factory') and Nanfu Wang ('One Child Nation') join for the Oscar Documentary Roundtable.