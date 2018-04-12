WATCH: AT&T's Untold Stories Program Demands Attention at Tribeca Film Festival for Independent Filmmaker Faraday Okoro's "Nigerian Prince"

Last year, AT&T- presenting sponsor of the Tribeca Film Festival since 2014-launched a program titled Untold Stories, offering one underrepresented filmmaker a $1 million grant to develop a feature film and secure a spot at 2018's Tribeca Film Festival. In 2017's pitch, Faraday Okoro won over his peers with a coming of age story about a teenage boy's unexpected experience in West Africa. The idea turned film, Nigerian Prince, was put into production with funding from the grant and will premiere at this year's TFF on April 24.



This was content was published in paid partnership with AT&T.

Read More