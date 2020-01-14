'Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens' Trailer
January 14, 2020
Starring Awkwafina, B.D. Wong and Lori Tan Chinn. Airs Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, starting January 22.
