The Hollywood Reporter News
'Bachelor' Finale Night One: An Unexpected Breakup & Shocking Cliffhanger | THR News
March 10, 2020
Peter Weber prepares to propose to his remaining finalist when Tuesday's pre-taped portion of the ABC reality series continues.
'Bachelor' Finale Night One: An Unexpected Breakup & Shocking Cliffhanger | THR News
'Jeopardy' and 'Wheel of Fortune' to Go Without Live Studio Audience | THR News
Elizabeth Warren Flips a Switch on 'SNL,' 'Black Widow' Drops Final Trailer & More | THR News
'30 Rock' Bosses Tina Fey & Robert Carlock Land Netflix Animated Comedy Series | THR News
Daniel Craig on 'Bond 25' Being Cursed | THR News
The Final 'Black Widow' Trailer Is Here | THR News
'Onward' Opens to Muted $40M at North American Box Office | THR News
'SNL' Recap: Daniel Craig Returns to NBC Late-Night Sketch Show | THR News
'Grey's Anatomy' Alex Karev Shocking Fate, MGM to Lose Millions & 'Beauty in the Beast' Prequel
Disney+ Developing 'Beauty and the Beast' Prequel Series | THR News
'Onward' Makes $2M in Thursday Night Previews | THR News
How Alex Karev's Storyline Concluded on' Grey's Anatomy' | THR News
Now Screening: 'Onward,' 'The Way Back' & 'Spenser Confidential' | THR News
MGM to Take $30M to 50M Hit After Moving 'No Time to Die' Release Date | THR News
Taiki Waiti to Bring Willy Wonka to Netflix, 'The Last of Us' Turning to TV Series & More | THR
Craig Mazin Teams Up with Neil Druckmann for HBO Series 'The Last of Us' | THR News
'Mulan' on Track to Have $85M-Plus Opening Debut | THR News
Elisabeth Moss Set to Make Directorial Debut on 'Handmaid's Tale' | THR News
Taika Waititi to Direct Two 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' Series for Netflix | THR News
'Clueless' Pop-Up Restaurant 'As If!' Headed to West Hollywood | THR News
Alex Trebek's Emotional Cancer Update, 'No Time to Die' Delays Release Date & First Look at Bat
First Look at Batman's New Ride in 'The Batman' | THR News
Jessica Alba to Executive Produce & Host Disney+ Docuseries 'Parenting Without Borders' | THR N
'No Time To Die' Release Date Moved From April to November | THR News
Alex Trebek Gives Update on Cancer Diagnosis | THR News
Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News
Spike Lee Says He Was Harassed at Knicks Game | THR News
The 'Star Trek' Actor Who Once Saved a Suicidal Fan | THR News
Chris Harrison Talks Social Media Hate Against Women on 'Bachelor' | THR News
Disney+ Europe Launch Event in London Scrapped Over Coronavirus Crisis | THR News
Chris Matthews Retires From MSNBC After More Than 20 Years | THR News
James Lipton Dies at 93, The New 'Bachelorette' Revealed & Judge Judy to End After 25 Seasons |