'Bachelor' Star Peter Weber Teases Hannah Brown Reunion & More | THR News
January 03, 2020
"I'm very confident that Reality Steve and all of these people, they’re not going to find out what happens — there’s no way they’re going to find out," says the ABC star of the spoiler culture surrounding the reality franchise.
