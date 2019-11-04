The Hollywood Reporter
Movies
TV
Business
Style
Tech
Awards
Culture
Politics
Video
Sites
Heat Vision
Live Feed
Esq
The Race
Behind the Screen
Bastard Machine
Rambling Reporter
The Fien Print
Subscribe
Newsletters
Site Tools
Log in
Daily Edition
Heat Vision
Box Office
Reviews
Archives
'The Banker' Trailer
November 04, 2019
Starring Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, Nia Long, Jessie T. Usher and Colm Meany. 'The Banker' will be in theaters on Dec. 6 before it debuts on Apple TV+ in January.
SHARE
'The Banker' Trailer