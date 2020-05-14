The Hollywood Reporter Original Video
Behind the Screen Roundtable: Creative Leaders at Home and the Way Back (First Panel)
May 14, 2020
Director Kabir Akhtar, editor John Axelrad, costume designer Melissa Bruning, makeup artist Kirsten Coleman and supervising sound editor/designer and rerecording mixer Steve Fanaga discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the creative community.
