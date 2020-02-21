The Hollywood Reporter News
Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton Reunite to Star in Comedy 'Family Jewels' | THR News
February 21, 2020
The stars are set to share the screen for the first time in over two decades, since 1996's 'First Wives Club', in the multigenerational comedy 'Family Jewels'.
Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton Reunite to Star in Comedy 'Family Jewels' | THR News
Julia Roberts, Sean Penn & More Attached to Star in Watergate TV Series 'Gaslit' | THR News
Trump Slams 'Parasite' Best Picture Win, Calls Out Brad Pitt At Colorado Rally | THR News
Now Screening: 'The Call of the Wild', 'EMMA.', 'Hunters' | THR News
'Westworld' Season 3 Trailer Drops, Baby Yoda Animatronic Toy Hitting Shelves & More | THR News
Baby Yoda Animatronic Toy From 'The Mandalorian' Hitting Store Shelves | THR News
'The Hunt' On Track For $10M Opening | THR News
Bethenny Frankel to Headline HBO Max Business Competition Series | THR News
Megan Fox Set to Star in Suspense Space Thriller 'Aurora' | THR News
Dev Patel Starring in Financial Thriller 'Flash Crash' | THR News
Jennifer Lawrence's Next Big Role, Ben Affleck Gets Candid About His 'The Batman' Exit & More
Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd Team Up For 'The Shrink Next Door' TV Series | THR News
'Mulan' is Disney's First Live-Action Remake to Receive a PG-13 Rating | THR News
Ben Affleck Opens Up About His 'The Batman' Exit in Revealing New Interview | THR News
Tiffany Boone Talks 'The Chi' Exit, Sexual Misconduct Claims | THR News
'Sonic the Hedgehog' Zoomed Past Expectations to $70M Debut | THR News
'Parasite' On Track for $50M-Plus Gross at U.S. Box Office | THR News
'Indiana Jones 5' Filming This Summer, First Look at Robert Pattison as Batman & More | THR New
David Harbour Confirmed For 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Return | THR News
'Indiana Jones 5' Set to Film This Summer | THR News
First Look at Robert Pattinson as The Batman | THR News
Billie Eilish Debuts New James Bond Song "No Time to Die" | THR News
Now Screening: 'Sonic the Hedgehog', 'To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' | THR News
'Aladdin 2' is Happening, Hope Hicks Returns to the Trump White House & More | THR News
Liev Schreiber on 'Ray Donovan' Cancellation: 'There Will Be More' | THR News
'Sonic the Hedgehog' Debuts in the $45-$50M at Box Office | THR News
Hope Hicks Leaving Fox to Return to Trump White House | THR News
'Straight Outta Compton' Writers Set to Develop 'Aladdin 2' | THR News
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Reportedly Expecting Their First Child | THR News
Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman, Jussie Smollett Indicted in Chicago & More | THR News
Rick Moranis to Appear in Disney's Reboot 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' | THR News
How the 'Parasite' Oscar Win May Change the Global Film Business | THR News