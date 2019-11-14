The Hollywood Reporter News
'Beverly Hills Cop' Sequel Starring Eddie Murphy Coming to Netflix | THR News
November 14, 2019
Netflix has nabbed the rights to make a sequel to 'Beverly Hills Cop,' with Eddie Murphy to star and Jerry Bruckheimer set to produce.
