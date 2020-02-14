The Hollywood Reporter News
Billie Eilish Debuts New James Bond Song "No Time to Die" | THR News
February 14, 2020
Billie Eilish has shared her piece of Bond history, with the Grammy winner’'s track "No Time to Die" debuting online. At 18, Eilish is the youngest artist to write and record a 007 theme.
