The Hollywood Reporter News
Billy Porter Urges Senate to Pass Relief Package for Arts Workers | THR News
July 29, 2020
Billy Porter appeared virtually on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' on Tuesday night to discuss the nomination for his performance in 'Pose' and his grassroots campaign Be an Arts Hero.
