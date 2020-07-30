Brad Pitt Scores Emmy Nomination for Playing Dr. Fauci on 'SNL' & More News | THR News

Brad Pitt received an Emmy nomination for playing Dr. Anthony Fauci on 'SNL,' 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' promoted three actors to series regulars and Phillipa Soo on that much-debated gasp her character lets out at the end of 'Hamilton.'