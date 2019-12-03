The Hollywood Reporter News
'Mandalorian' Director Bryce Dallas Howard on Making Sure Her Kids Kept Baby Yoda a Secret | THR News
December 03, 2019
“The thing I was most nervous about was that my kids had been on set quite a bit. So, they had seen Baby and interacted with Baby,” Howard tells The Hollywood Reporter.
'Mandalorian' Director Bryce Dallas Howard on Making Sure Her Kids Kept Baby Yoda a Secret | THR News
Olivia Wilde Defends Portrayal of Female Journalist in 'Richard Jewell' | THR News
Marvel's 'Black Widow' Is Back in New Trailer | THR News
Tiffany Haddish Addresses Rumors About Hosting the Oscars | THR News
Annie Awards: The Full List of Nominees | THR News
'Frozen 2' Surpasses Record $3.2B in Domestic Ticket Sales | THR News
'Frozen 2' Dominance Draws Monopoly Complaint in South Korea | THR News
PETA Names Joaquin Phoenix the Person of the Year | THR News
Adult-Skewing Titles Saved Thanksgiving Box Office | THR News
'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' on Track for $175M-$200M Debut | THR News
Here's What's Coming to Netflix in December 2019 | THR News
John Boyega Confesses His 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Script Ended Up on eBay | THR News
Versace Sues Fashion Nova Over Knockoff Jennifer Lopez Grammys Dress | THR News
Elizabeth Banks to Develop Universal Horror Movie 'Invisible Woman' | THR News
J.J. Abrams Talks Eerie Message Carrie Fisher Left Him in Her Book | THR News
Robert Redford Says Donald Trump's 'Monarchy in Disguise' Need to Come to an End | THR News
Daisy Ridley on Baby Yoda, Raps 'Star Wars' Plot | THR News
Hannah Brown Makes Grand Return in Season 24 'The Bachelor' Trailer | THR News
'Godzilla vs. Kong' Release Date Postponed to November 2020 | THR News
Hoda Kotb Is Engaged to Financier Joel Schiffman | THR News
Netflix's 'Anne With an E' to Conclude With Season 3 | THR News
'Frozen 2' Created Global Blizzard In Its Box Office Debut | THR News
'SNL' Rewind: Will Ferrell Returns to Serve as Host, Joins Distinguished Five Timers Club | THR
Now Screening: 'Frozen 2', 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' & '21 Bridges' | THR News
Stephen Curry, Will Arnett to Produce Basketball Comedy at Fox | THR News
Christopher Walken Admits That Will Ferrell's 'SNL's' Cowbell Sketch Ruined His Life | THR News
Diane Lane, Piper Perabo Arrested at Climate Change Protest | THR News
Scooter Braun Breaks Silence on Ongoing Feud With Taylor Swift | THR News
Janelle Monáe Navigates Past and Present in New 'Antebellum' Trailer | THR News
Harrison Ford Set to Star, Produce in 'The Staircase' | THR News
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards: 'Uncut Gems,' 'The Lighthouse' Land 5 Nominations | THR Ne
'Jumanji: The Next Level' on Track to Make $40M-Plus During Opening Weekend | THR News