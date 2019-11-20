Movie Trailers
'The Call of the Wild' Trailer
November 20, 2019
Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford and Colin Woodell star in the Chris Sanders-directed film, adapted from the Jack London novel of the same name. In theaters on Feb. 21.
'The Call of the Wild' Trailer
'Cats' Trailer 2
'Spies in Disguise' Trailer "Super Secret"
'Trolls World Tour' Trailer 2
'6 Underground' Trailer "Visit Italy"
'The Way Back' Trailer
'SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run' Trailer
'Seberg' Trailer
'Sonic the Hedgehog' New Trailer
'Sonic the Hedgehog' International Trailer
'Fantasy Island' International Trailer
'The Preppy Murder' Trailer
'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' International Trailer
'Scoob!' Teaser
'Fantasy Island' Trailer
'Soul' Teaser
'The Invisible Man' Trailer
'Wendy' Trailer
'Bad Boys for Life' Trailer 2
'The Photograph' Trailer
'Jumanji: The Next Level' Final Trailer
'21 Bridges' Exclusive Final Trailer
'Knives Out' Exclusive Trailer
'The Grudge' Reboot Trailer
'The Aeronauts' Trailer 2
'Antlers' Trailer
'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway' Teaser
'Holiday in the Wild' Trailer
'The Report' Trailer
Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren Debate Trump's Twitter Use
'Frozen II' International Trailer
'Lady and the Tramp' Trailer 2