The Hollywood Reporter
Movies
TV
Business
Style
Tech
Awards
Culture
Gaming
Video
Sites
Heat Vision
Live Feed
Esq
The Race
Behind the Screen
Rambling Reporter
The Fien Print
Subscribe
Newsletters
Site Tools
Log in
Daily Edition
Live Feed
TV's Top 5 Podcast
TV Reviews
Premiere Dates
Scorecard
TV Ratings
The Cast & Crew of 'Sistas' Visit Tyler Perry Studios - Clip
July 29, 2020
The cast and crew of 'Sistas' visit the Tyler Perry Studios amid the ongoing pandemic.
SHARE
The Cast & Crew of 'Sistas' Visit Tyler Perry Studios - Clip