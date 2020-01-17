The Hollywood Reporter News
Charlize Theron Reveals Her Kids Aren't Impressed With Oscar Nominations | THR News
January 17, 2020
Charlize Theron has been nominated for many awards for her portrayal of Megyn Kelly in 'Bombshell.'
Charlize Theron Reveals Her Kids Aren't Impressed With Oscar Nominations | THR News
'Birds of Prey' Set for $50M-Plus Bow in North America | THR News
Gigi Hadid Dismissed as Juror in Weinstein Trial, 'Dolittle' Set to Beat 'Bad Boys For Life' at
'Bad Boys for Life' to Beat 'Dolittle' at the Box Office | THR News
Gigi Hadid Dismissed From Potential Harvey Weinstein Juror List | THR News
Here's What the Critics Are Saying About 'Dolittle' | THR News
Demi Lovato Set to Sing the National Anthem at 2020 Super Bowl | THR News
'Star Wars' Passes $1B at Box Office, Ronan Farrow Teams Up with HBO for Documentary & Beastie
'Beastie Boys Story' Headed to Apple TV+ | THR News
'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Passes $1B Globally | THR News
Ronan Farrow, HBO Team Up for Documentary Investigating Threats Against Journalists | THR News
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn on Why They Made 'Making the Cut' | THR News
Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Set to Star in 'Citadel' | THR News
Billie Eilish to Perform 'No Time to Die' Title Track, 'You' Picked Up for Another Season & Lat
Everything You Need to Know About Season 4 of 'This Is Us' | THR News
Late Night Hosts Slam All-Male Oscar Directing Noms | THR News
Billie Eilish Set to Perform Title Track 'No Time to Die' for 007 Franchise | THR News
Netflix Renews 'You' for Third Season | THR News
Gigi Hadid Called as Potential Juror in Harvey Weinstein Trial | THR News
2020 Oscar Snubs, Queen Elizabeth Weighs In on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | THR News
Queen Elizabeth Supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "Period of Transition" | THR News
Showtime Announces 'Shameless' to End With 11th Season | THR News
2020 Oscars: All the Records and Feats Achieved With the Announcement of Nominations | THR News
2020 Oscar Nominations: The Biggest Snubs | THR News
2020 Oscars: Full List of Nominations | THR News
Megyn Kelly Teases Revealing Sit Down With Roger Ailes Accusers | THR News
Grey’s Anatomy Longtime Star Justin Chambers to Exit ABC Series | THR News
Now Screening: '1917', 'Just Mercy' & 'Like a Boss' | THR News
'The OA' Star Harry Hains Dies at 27 | THR News
Bernie Sanders Reacts to Larry David Asking Him to Drop Out of Race to Avoid 'SNL' Sketches
'Lizzie McGuire' Creator Leaving Disney+ Revival | THR News
Nicholas Hoult Joins 'Mission Impossible' Franchise | THR News