Chris D’Elia Dropped by CAA Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Blackface Impression of Karl Malone & More News | THR News

Jimmy Kimmel is apologizing for a blackface impression of NBA star Karl Malone, Chris D’Elia has now been dropped by agency CAA amid sexual misconduct allegations and Spike Lee is calling on NFL to pressure D.C. team to change its controversial name.