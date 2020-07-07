The Hollywood Reporter News
Comedy Central to Air Two Upcoming 'Sack Lunch Brunch' Comedy Specials | THR News
July 07, 2020
The widely praised special will spawn two more, including a holiday special, though they will no longer be for Netflix.
