The Hollywood Reporter Original Video
Jennifer Lopez Could Land Her First Oscars Nom for Leading 'Hustlers' Performance | THR News
September 10, 2019
For her work in Lorene Scafaria's dramedy about New York strippers who team up to con male patrons in order to survive the Great Recession, J-Lo has received some of the best notices of her acting career.
Jennifer Lopez Could Land Her First Oscars Nom for Leading 'Hustlers' Performance | THR News
Whoopi Goldberg Joins 'The Stand' at CBS All Access | THR News
‘Joker’: Todd Phillips Talks Convincing Joaquin Phoenix to Get On Board | THR News
'A Very Brady Renovation' Delivers HGTV's Biggest Audience in More Than Two Years | THR News
‘Hustlers’ Could be Jennifer Lopez’s Major Box Office Comeback | THR News
N.Y. Times Journalists On Start of #MeToo Movement, Harvey Weinstein on ‘Late Show’ | THR News
Here's What You Need to Know About the Streaming Service Apple TV+ | THR News
Jon M. Chu Weighs In on Screenwriter's Exit From 'Crazy Rich Asians' Sequel | THR News
Camila Mendes Opens Up About Being Roofied and Sexually Assaulted in College | THR News
'She Said': New Book Sheds Light on Reporting That Led to Weinstein's Arrest | THR News
Hailee Steinfeld in Talks to Star Opposite Jeremy Renner in Marvel's 'Hawkeye' | THR News
Ben Platt Concert Special Will Air on Netflix | THR News
Amanda Peet, Christian Slater Set to Star in Second Season of 'Dirty John' | THR News
Billy Bush: "Everyone" at NBC Knew About 'Access Hollywood' Trump Tape | THR News
Eddie Murphy Reunites With 'The Golden Child' Star Jasmin L. Reate at 2019 TIFF | THR News
Tom Hanks Praises Fred Rogers at Toronto Film Festival | THR News
'It: Chapter Two' Opens to $91M Domestically, $185M Globally | THR News
Harry Styles on Why He Passed on 'Little Mermaid' Prince Eric Role | THR News
Woody Allen Speaks Out About Backlash: "I've Done Everything That the #MeToo Movement Would L
'It: Chapter Two' Earns $10.5M in Thursday Night Previews | THR News
Jennifer Aniston's InStyle Cover Faces Criticism For Darkened Skin Tone | THR News
Dylan Farrow Calls Out Scarlett Johansson for Woody Allen Comments | THR News
Study Estimates Disney+ Set to Reach 82 Million Subscribers Worldwide by 2024 | THR News
Dakota Fanning Clarifies 'Sweetness in the Belly' Role After Whitewashing Backlash | THR News
Gary Sinise Joins '13 Reasons Why' for Fourth and Final Cycle | THR News
Dwayne Johnson Steps In For Kevin Hart on Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show | THR News
Lil Nas X Talks Gay Prejudice After Kevin Hart Questions His Decision to Come Out | THR News
2019 People's Choice Awards: The Full List of Nominees | THR News
Netflix Renews 'Grace and Frankie' for Seventh and Final Season | THR News
Co-Writer Adele Lim Leaves 'Crazy Rich Asians' Sequel Over Pay Disparity | THR News
Billy Crystal to Direct, Co-Star With Tiffany Haddish in Comedy ‘Here Today’ | THR News
MGM and Hulu Bringing ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Book Sequel to the Small Screen | THR News
Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Debra Messing For Seeking Names of Trump Fundraiser Attendees | THR News
Terry Gilliam Set to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Cairo Film Festival | THR News
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Tie the Knot | THR News
Ariana Grande Files $10M Lawsuit Against Forever 21 for Using "Look-Alike Model" | THR News
Harry Potter Books Removed From Nashville School Due to "Curses and Spells" | THR News
John Travolta Explains VMA Taylor Swift Mix Up | THR News
Kristen Stewart on New Film 'Seberg' at Venice Film Festival | THR News
Lindsay Lohan Plans Return to Music With New Single "Xanax" | THR News
Richard Linklater's 'Merrily We Roll Along' Adaptation to Be Filmed Over 20 Years | THR News
'Marriage Story': Scarlett Johansson On Making the Film While Going Through Divorce | THR News
Disney World's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Reaches Capacity Minutes After Opening | THR News
Brad Pitt Dodges Oscar Questions About 'Ad Astra' at Venice Film Festival | THR News
'Blonde': Netflix Adds to Star-Studded Cast for Marilyn Monroe Movie | THR News
'The New Pope': First Look at Jude Law and John Malkovich in HBO's Limited Series | THR News
TSA Bans Disney Coke Bottles From Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | THR News
Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Is Getting a Closer Look in New Trailer | THR News
MTV VMAs Ratings Hit All-Time Low for 3rd Year | THR News
'The Laundromat': Netflix Shares Trailer for Steven Soderbergh's Dark Comedy | THR News
'Judy' Soundtrack to Feature Duet From Sam Smith and Renee Zellweger | THR News
Leslie Jones Not Returning to 'Saturday Night Live' | THR News
Sarah Hyland Teamed Up With Emily V. Gordon to Produce Multicamera ABC Comedy | THR News
Netflix to Forgo Wide Theatrical Release for Scorsese's 'The Irishman' | THR News
'Scientology and the Aftermath': Leah Remini Speaks With Danny Masterson Accusers | THR News
Lara Spencer Apologizes to Male Dancers For Criticizing Prince George on 'GMA' | THR News
Peter Weber Is Front-Runner to Lead Next Season of 'Bachelor' | THR News
Kim Kardashian West’s Kimono Shapewear Line Renamed Following Controversy | THR News
Viola Davis Set to Play Michelle Obama in Showtime's 'First Ladies' Anthology | THR News
Woody Harrelson, Billie Eilish to Kick Off Season 45 of 'Saturday Night Live' | THR News
Summer 2019 Box Office Nearing a Disappointing Finish | THR News
Keke Palmer to Co-Host Third Hour of 'GMA' Alongside Michael Strahan, Sara Haines | THR News
'Bachelorette' Couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Get Married in Cancun | THR News
Kit Harington Confirmed for Marvel's 'The Eternals' at D23 Expo | THR News
Lara Spencer Apologizes for "Insensitive Comment" About Prince George's Ballet Lessons | THR Ne
'Hustlers' Tracking for a Strong $24M Debut at U.S. Box Office | THR News
Miley Cyrus Lost Her 'Hotel Transylvania' Role Because of Penis Cake Photos | THR News
Contestant Demi Burnett Discusses Coming Out On 'Bachelor in Paradise' | THR News
Harvey Weinstein: New Indictment Issued for Alleged Sexual Assault | THR News
Sean Spicer on 'Dancing With the Stars' Backlash: "Hope It Will Be a Politics-Free Zone" | THR
Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Pick Expecting First Child | THR News
Can Sony's 'Spider-Man' Franchise Live Up to the Hype Without Marvel? | THR News
A Deep Dive Into Taylor Swift's Whirlwind Year | THR News
Bethenny Frankel Leaving Bravo's 'Real Housewives of New York' | THR News
Priyanka Chopra to Star in Robert Rodriguez’s Superhero Film 'We Can Be Heroes' | THR News
Here's Everything to Expect from Lilly Singh's New Late Night Show | THR News
'Dancing With the Stars' Sets Celebrity Cast For 28th Season | THR News
'Spider-Man': Sony "Disappointed" in Disney's Decision to Cut Partnership Short | THR News
'Bachelor in Paradise' Delivers Franchise's First Same-Sex Romance | THR News
Sony to Rerelease 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' With Four Minutes of New Footage | THR News
New James Bond Film Has a Title | THR News
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': Sterling K. Brown Makes Debut in Season 3 Trailer | THR News
Steven Soderbergh Comedy Starring Meryl Streep, Gemma Chan Acquired by HBO Max | THR News
Tracy Morgan Joins 'Coming 2 America' Cast | THR News
Dwayne Johnson Marries Longtime Girlfriend Lauren Hashian | THR News
Reese Witherspoon Set to Executive Produce Netflix Home-Organization Series | THR News
'Good Boys' Dominates at the Box Office With $21M Debut | THR News
'The Politician': See the Trailer For Ryan Murphy's Netflix Debut | THR News
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Headed For Fairy Tale Ending at Global Box Office | THR News
John Travolta Takes On the "Travolt-Off" Challenge on 'Fallon' | THR News
Ewan McGregor In Negotiations for Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi Series | THR News
Hong Kong Protestors Push Boycott of Disney's 'Mulan' After Star Voices Support for Police Crac
Here's How Much the 'BH90210' Cast Is Getting Paid | THR News
'Toy Story 4' Surpasses $1B at Global Box Office | THR News
Why Universal Shelved 'The Hunt' | THR News
Danny Masterson, Church of Scientology Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault Cover Up, Stalking
'Bachelor In Paradise': Hannah Has a Secret, New Arrivals Stir the Pot | THR News
'13 Reasons Why' Drops Season 3 Trailer Centered On Bryce Walker Murder | THR News
Henry Golding Set to Star in Paramount's 'Snake Eyes' | THR News
'Last Christmas' Trailer: First Look at Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding Rom-Com | THR News
Harry Styles Not Playing Prince Eric in Live-Action 'Little Mermaid' | THR News
Late-Night Hosts Poke Fun at Trump for Promoting Jeffrey Epstein Conspiracy Theory | THR News
Hannah Brown on Life After 'The Bachelorette': "I'm Struggling" | THR News
See the First Trailer For Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' | THR News
Tarantino On Criticism of Bruce Lee's Portrayal in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' | THR News
Chris Harrison Calls Out 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star For Releasing Private Text | THR News
Teen Choice Awards: 'Avengers: Endgame' Wins Big, Taylor Swift Receives Icon Award | THR News
Olivia Jade Giannulli Calls Out Media and "Sources" Amid College Admissions Scandal | THR News
Box Office: 'The Kitchen' Bombs While 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Impresses | THR News
BTS' 'Bring the Soul: The Movie' Opens to $13M Globally | THR News
Priyanka Chopra Confronted by Beautycon Audience Member Over India Pakistan Views | THR News
Quentin Tarantino on How 10th and Final Film Will be 'Epilogue-y' | THR News
Will Ferrell Reprises Role as 'Anchorman' to Promote Ron Burgundy Podcast | THR News
Dolphins' Kenny Stills Stands By Criticism of Team Owner Amid Reported Death Threats | THR News
Hollywood Fitness Studios Court Clients After Equinox Chairman's Trump Fundraiser | THR News
Taylor Swift Opens Up About Decision to Publicly Support LGBTQ Community | THR News
'Game of Thrones' Creators Sign $200M Multiyear Deal | THR News
'Honey Boy': See Shia LaBeouf as Fictionalized Version of His Father in New Trailer | THR News
Equinox and SoulCycle Respond to Backlash Following Chairman's Trump Fundraiser | THR News
Leslie Jones, Kiki Layne Boarding 'Coming to America' Sequel Alongside Eddie Murphy | THR News
Wesley Snipes Added to 'Coming to America' Sequel | THR News
Emmys Will Not Feature a Host for 2019 Ceremony | THR News
Nicolas Cage Opens Up About Search for Historical Artifacts | THR News
Taylor Swift Will Perform Live at 2019 MTV Video Music Awards | THR News
See 'The Addams Family' Move to New Jersey in First Full-Length Trailer | THR News
Monica Lewinsky to Produce FX's 'American Crime Story' About Clinton Scandal | THR News
Could 'Happy Endings' Reboot Live to See Another Day at ABC? | THR News
FX Hands Out Early Season 4 Renewal for 'Atlanta' | THR News
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spotlights Sexually Fluid Contestant For the First Time | THR News
Andy Serkis Set to Direct 'Venom 2' | THR News
Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein to Star in Netflix’s ‘Baby-Sitters Club’ Reboot | THR News
Late-Night Hosts Urge Congress to Change Gun Laws Following Recent Mass Shootings | THR News
Auli'i Cravalho to Star in 'Little Mermaid' Live on ABC | THR News
Netflix Cancels 'The OA' After Two Seasons | THR News
John Oliver Responds to Mass Shootings in El Paso and Dayton | THR News
Ruby Rose Hopes Lesbian Superhero in 'Batwoman' Appeals to the Masses | THR News
Valentina Sampaio is Reportedly Victoria's Secret's First Transgender Model | THR News
'The Rookie' Star Quits Show Amid Claims of Sexual Harassment, Racial Discrimination | THR News
'Nightmare Alley': Cate Blanchett in Talks to Star Opposite Bradley Cooper | THR News
R. Kelly Denied Bail After Pleading Not Guilty to New York Sex Crime Charges | THR News
Katy Perry and Collaborators to Pay $2.78M in Damages Over "Dark Horse" Trial | THR News
'Hobbs & Shaw' to Pass $60M at U.S. Box Office | THR News
Chris Messina Signs on to Star Opposite Matt Bomer in 'The Sinner' on USA Network | THR News
CBS Renews 'Love Island' for Second Season | THR News
'13 Reasons Why' to End With Fourth and Final Season | THR News
Critics Give Their Take on 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' | THR News
Warner Bros., 'Extra' Host A.J. Calloway Cut Ties After Assault Claims Investigation | THR News
Jeff Daniels Set to Star in Drama 'Rust' | THR News
Late-Night Hosts React to Biggest Moments From CNN's First Democratic Debate | THR News
What the Future Holds for Hannah and Tyler Post-'Bachelorette' | THR News
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Star Cobie Smulders Weighs In on End-Credit Reveal | THR News
'The Irishman': See Robert De Niro and Al Pacino "De-Aged" in New Trailer | THR News
Hannah Brown Reveals What Viewers Can Expect From Live 'Bachelorette' Finale | THR News
'The Lion King' Achieves Milestone of $1B in Global Ticket Sales | THR News
California Jury Concludes Katy Perry's "Dark Horse" Copied Christian Rap Song | THR News
Melissa McCarthy Hints that Ursula Rumors Could be True on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' | THR News
Cristin Milioti Set to Star in HBO Max's 'Made for Love' | THR News
John Oliver Takes Down U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on ‘Last Week Tonight’ | THR News
Young Star Julia Butters Shares Heartwarming Story About Late Luke Perry | THR News
‘Friends’: 25th Anniversary Pop-Up Experience Opening in New York City | THR News
Disney Shatters Records With $7.67B at 2019 Global Box Office | THR News
Amy Schumer Inks First-Look Deal With Hulu | THR News
'Aladdin' Crosses $1B Mark at the Global Box Office | THR News
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Kicks Off Opening Weekend With $5.8M in Previews | THR News
Meryl Streep to be Honored at Toronto Film Festival With Tribute Actor Award | THR News
'Will & Grace' Saying Farewell Again as NBC Wraps Revival's Run | THR News
'A Little Late With Lilly Singh' to Debut This September | THR News
Chris Harrison Speaks Out About Allegations Against Franchise Creator Mike Fleiss | THR News
Jennifer Lopez and STXfilms Re-team for True-Life Drug Lord Drama 'The Godmother' | THR News
Late-Night Hosts Take On Robert Mueller's Testimony | THR News
Anne Hathaway Reveals She's Expecting Her Second Child | THR News
John Krasinski Signs 3-Year First Look TV Deal With Amazon Studios | THR News
Eddie Murphy Cries at 'Good Times,' Leslie Odom Jr. Says 'Coco' | TV and Movies to Cry At
Adam Sandler is "Scared" to Rob a Bank; Tom Hanks "Would Be Very Charming About It"
Renée Zellweger on Judy Garland: "The Materials of Her Legacy Were Surrounding Us All the Time"
Shia LaBeouf on Playing His Father, Noah Jupe and Lucas Hedges as LaBeouf in 'Honey Boy'
Kelvin Harrison Jr., Trey Edward Shults on "Incredibly Personal" Narrative of 'Waves'
Adam Sandler on the "Exceptional Potential" of Working with the Safdie Brothers on 'Uncut Gems'
Meryl Streep Talks "Bravery of Journalists" Behind Panama Papers | 'The Laundromat' | TIFF 2019
Charlie Hunnam on Flubbing Lines, Improvisation and More in 'True History of the Kelly Gang'
Édgar Ramírez, Gael García Bernal, Wagner Moura on Working with Cuban Accents in 'Wasp Network'
Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe Discuss Norton's Directorial Debut 'Motherless Brooklyn'
Antoni Porowski Talks Creating "Autobiographical" Cookbook 'Antoni in the Kitchen' | In Studio
Allison Janney, Ray Romano Gush Over 'Bad Education' Director Cory Finley: "I'm a Huge Fan"
Cynthia Erivo Says Filming 'Harriet' in Virginia "Felt Rural, It Felt Connected"
Eddie Murphy on New Film 'Dolemite Is My Name': "There Is No Return — You Never Leave"
Matt Damon and Christian Bale Fought "As Brothers Fight" in 'Ford v. Ferrari' Brawl | TIFF 2019
Shailene Woodley and Jamie Dornan Explore Intimacy in 'Endings, Beginnings' | TIFF 2019
Adam Driver Talks Working with Scarlett Johansson in Noah Baumbach's 'Marriage Story'
Chris Evans, Daniel Craig and More 'Knives Out' Ensemble Describe Working Together
Christopher Plummer Says Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out' Dialogue Made Him "Fascinated"
Julia Stiles Calls 'Hustlers' Premiere "Exciting": "It's All Come Together So Quickly"
Kerry Washington on Taking 'American Son' From Broadway Stage to a "Television Event"
'Jojo Rabbit' Director Taika Waititi on the TIFF Premiere of His "Anti-Hate Satire"
Rob Morgan Talks 8-Minute Standing Ovation for 'Just Mercy' Premiere: "It Was Amazing to See"
Eddie Redmayne on Returning to TIFF with Felicity Jones for 'The Aeronauts': "It's Phenomenal"
Inside the HFPA and Hollywood Reporter TIFF Party with Chris Evans, Jamie Foxx and More
Cynthia Erivo on Going Past the "Legend" of Harriet Tubman to Personal in 'Harriet'
Jennifer Lopez is "So Proud" of 'Hustlers' Premiere: "We Fought Hard to Get This Movie Made"
Keegan-Michael Key on Eddie Murphy, 'Dolemite Is My Name' Premiere: "We've Missed Him"
Renée Zellweger Talks 'Judy,' Bruce Springsteen and Toronto: "I've Always Loved TIFF"
Kristen Stewart Reflects on Her Career at TIFF, 'Seberg,' Her First Film and More
Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe Discuss Horror Film 'The Lighthouse' | TIFF 2019
'Jojo Rabbit' Star Roman Griffin Says the Film Will Teach Trump "A Lesson on Hate"