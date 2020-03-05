The Hollywood Reporter News
Craig Mazin Teams Up with Neil Druckmann for HBO Series 'The Last of Us' | THR News
March 05, 2020
Mazin and Druckmann will write and executive produce the adaptation of the Sony PlayStation video game.
