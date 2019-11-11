The Hollywood Reporter News
Dennis Quaid on How He Was the 'Weakest Member' of the 'Merry Happy Whatever' Cast | THR News
November 11, 2019
The Hollywood Reporter sat down with Dennis Quaid, Ashley Tisdale, Brent Morin and Bridgit Mendler to talk about their upcoming Netflix comedy series, 'Merry Happy Whatever.' The series is set to premiere on Netflix on November 28, 2019. Tags
