Roundtables
Disney, Netflix, Amazon, Sony Executives Discuss Viewership Reporting Standards
October 30, 2019
Paramount's Jim Gianopulos, Disney's Alan Horn, Warner Bros.' Tony Emmerich, Universal's Donna Langley, Sony's Tom Rothman, Amazon's Jennifer Salke and Netflix's Scott Stuber joined for the Executive Roundtable discussion.
Disney, Netflix, Amazon, Sony Executives Discuss Viewership Reporting Standards
Hollywood Executives Discuss The Possibility of Marvel Fatigue
China and Censorship: Top Hollywood Executives Discuss the Business
Ava DuVernay, Ben Stiller, Adam McKay and More on the Full TV Director Roundtable
Emmy Nominees From 'Pose,' Sharp Objects,' 'True Detective' on Full Drama Showrunner Roundtable
Emmy Nominees Bill Hader, 'Veep' Showrunner David Mandel on Full Comedy Showrunner Roundtabe
Emmy Nominees Hugh Grant, Billy Porter, Sam Rockwell on the Drama Actor Roundtable
Emmy Nominees Emilia Clarke, Michelle Williams on the Full Drama Actress Rountable
Jim Carrey, Emmy Nominees Henry Winkler, Sacha Baron Cohen on the Full Comedy Actor Roundtable
Emmy Nominees Natasha Lyonne, Phoebe Waller-Bridge on the Full Comedy Actress Roundtable
Jim Carrey on 'Kidding': "You Don't Find Parts, They Find You When You're Ready to Do Them"
Don Cheadle Talks 'Black Monday' Character: "There's Always a Lot of Me in Whatever I'm Doing"
Henry Winkler Talks 'Barry': "I Just Throughly Love Going to Work Every Day"
Ted Danson on Finding Character Through Words on "The Good Place"
Timothy Simons of 'Veep' Talks #NotMe Storyline and Putting the "Joke on the Right Person"
Sacha Baron Cohen Says "Anger and Revulsion" Over Trump Election Inspired 'Who Is America?'
Jean-Marc Vallée Talks "Family Story" of 'Sharp Objects,' Working with Amy Adams
Adam McKay on Using Improv in 'Succession' Family Dinner Scene, More | TV Director Roundtable
David Nutter Talks Arya's 'Game of Thrones' Sex Scene, The Coffee Cup, Lying to Obama
Patty Jenkins on Working with Chris Pine in 'Wonder Woman,' 'I Am the Night' | TV Director Roun
Ben Stiller on Directing "Great Actors," Patricia Arquette, Benicio Del Toro
Ava DuVernay on Choosing Projects: "For a Long Time, I Didn't Want to Be 'Social Justice Girl'"
Bill Hader Talks 'Barry' and Trying to "Be as Honest as Possible"
'Shrill' Creator Ali Rushfield Says Aidy Bryant's Character's Life is "Not About Her Body"
Jerrod Carmichael on "Forced" Representation: "It Doesn't Reflect Real Life"
Tanya Saracho on Success of Latinx Themed 'Vida': "We've Been Allowed Identity"
David Mandel Calls the End of 'Veep' "The Ending America Deserves"
Alan Yang Calls 'Forever' a "Different Kind of Show," Only Possible with Amazon
'Pose' Creator Steven Canals on Collaborating with Ryan Murphy: "I Won the Lotto"
'You' Creator Sera Gamble Says "Romantic Comedy Behavior in Real Life is Criminal"
John Singleton: "In the Writers' Room, I'm a Performance Artist" | Drama Showrunner Roundtable
Sam Esmail Talks 'Homecoming,' End of 'Mr. Robot' | Drama Showrunner Roundtable