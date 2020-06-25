The Hollywood Reporter News
Disney to Overhaul Splash Mountain Ride Amid Outcry, The Dixie Chicks Change Their Name & More News | THR News
June 25, 2020
The Dixie Chicks change their name, 'Big Mouth' & 'Central Park' are recasting voice actors Jenny Slate and Kristen Bell with Black actors for biracial characters and Disney's Splash Mountain is getting an overhaul amid outcry.
