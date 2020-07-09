The Hollywood Reporter News
July 09, 2020
Lake Piru in Southern California is closed to the public as authorities continued their search Thursday for 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera, who went missing Wednesday while boating with her 4-year-old son Josey on Lake Piru.
Divers Search California Lake After Naya Rivera Goes Missing | THR News
