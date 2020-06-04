The Hollywood Reporter News
Drew Brees Apologizes for Controversial Comments, Meghan Markle Gives Emotional Address to Former High School & Obama Delivers Powerful Message | THR News
June 04, 2020
Drew Brees is apologizing after LeBron James was among the pro athletes to react to the New Orleans Saints quarterback's controversial comments, Meghan Markle speaks out on George Floyd and Obama delivers a powerful message.
