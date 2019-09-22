'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' Teaser
September 22, 2019
'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,' which is set as a sequel revolving around Aaron Paul's character Jesse Pinkman, will debut Friday, Oct. 11 on Netflix and later air on AMC.
