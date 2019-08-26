'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' Teaser
August 26, 2019
'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,' which is set as a sequel revolving around Aaron Paul's character Jesse Pinkman, will debut Friday, Oct. 11, on Netflix and later air on AMC.
SHARE
'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' Teaser
'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' Teaser
'Jexi' Trailer
'Jexi' Trailer
'Motherless Brooklyn' Trailer
'Motherless Brooklyn' Trailer
'Ad Astra' IMAX Trailer
'Ad Astra' IMAX Trailer
'The Report' Teaser
'The Report' Teaser
'Bombshell' Teaser
'Bombshell' Teaser
'Antlers' Teaser
'Antlers' Teaser
'Marriage Story' Teaser "What I Love About Nicole"
'Marriage Story' Teaser "What I Love About Nicole"
'Marriage Story' Teaser "What I Love About Charlie"
'Marriage Story' Teaser "What I Love About Charlie"
'Rambo: Last Blood' Trailer
'Rambo: Last Blood' Trailer
'Western Stars' Trailer
'Western Stars' Trailer
'Underwater' Trailer
'Underwater' Trailer
'Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles' Trailer
'Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles' Trailer
'Zeroville' Trailer
'Zeroville' Trailer
'Cold Case Hammarskjöld' Trailer
'Cold Case Hammarskjöld' Trailer
'Aquarela' Trailer
'Aquarela' Trailer
'Blinded By The Light' Trailer
'Blinded By The Light' Trailer
'Driven' Trailer
'Driven' Trailer
'The Divine Fury' Trailer
'The Divine Fury' Trailer
'Dolemite Is My Name' Trailer
'Dolemite Is My Name' Trailer
'47 Meters Down: Uncaged' Trailer
'47 Meters Down: Uncaged' Trailer
'Parasite' Trailer
'Parasite' Trailer
'Last Christmas' Trailer
'Last Christmas' Trailer
'Every Time I Die' Trailer
'Every Time I Die' Trailer
'The Circus: Down the Road' Trailer
'The Circus: Down the Road' Trailer
'Scared of Revolution' Trailer
'Scared of Revolution' Trailer
'The Second Sun' Trailer
'The Second Sun' Trailer
'One Last Night' Trailer
'One Last Night' Trailer
'The Kill Team' Trailer
'The Kill Team' Trailer
'A Hidden Life' Trailer
'A Hidden Life' Trailer
'Little Women' Trailer
'Little Women' Trailer
'Pain and Glory' Trailer
'Pain and Glory' Trailer