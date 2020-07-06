Scott Feinberg's Emmy Analysis: Which Shows Are in the Running for the Drama Series Category?
July 06, 2020
The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Columnist and host of the Awards Chatter podcast Scott Feinberg talks all-things Emmys and the Drama series category after expanding the competition to 8 contenders.
