First Look: 'A Soldier's Play' on Broadway (Exclusive)

Director Kenny Leon and lead actors David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, Nnamdi Asomugha and Jerry O’Connell discuss Roundabout Theatre Company’s upcoming Broadway production of Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama set in 1944 on a Louisiana Army base where the murder of a sergeant is being investigated. The limited engagement begins previews Dec. 27 at the American Airlines Theatre, ahead of a Jan. 21 official opening.