First Look: 'A Soldier's Play' on Broadway (Exclusive)
December 13, 2019
Director Kenny Leon and lead actors David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, Nnamdi Asomugha and Jerry O’Connell discuss Roundabout Theatre Company’s upcoming Broadway production of Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama set in 1944 on a Louisiana Army base where the murder of a sergeant is being investigated. The limited engagement begins previews Dec. 27 at the American Airlines Theatre, ahead of a Jan. 21 official opening.
