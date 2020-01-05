The Hollywood Reporter Original Video
'Fleabag' Director Says "It Feels Right" to End Phoebe Waller-Bridge Series After Season 2 | Golden Globes 2020
January 05, 2020
'Fleabag' director Harry Bradbeer appeared on the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globes.
'Fleabag' Director Says "It Feels Right" to End Phoebe Waller-Bridge Series After Season 2 | Golden Globes 2020
'Bachelor' Star Peter Weber Teases Hannah Brown Reunion & More | THR News
BBC America Renews 'Killing Eve' for Season 4 | THR News
2020 Golden Globes: Everything You Should Know | THR News
'Cats' Visual Production In Trouble Early On | THR News
Chris Harrison Says Peter Weber's 'Bachelor' Season to Have 'Wild, Turbulent Ending' | THR News
Golden Globes: Who Should Win in the TV Categories vs. Who Will Win | THR News
Golden Globes: Who Should Win in the Film Categories vs. Who Will Win | THR News
'A Quiet Place Part II' Trailer Unveils New Terrors | THR News
Here Are the Most Shocking and Tragic Character Deaths and Exits in TV | THR News
A Closer Look at How Moments of the 2010s Are Changing the 2020s | THR News
What's Coming to Netflix in January 2020 | THR News
'Little Women' is a Part of Greta Gerwig: "They Felt Like My Memories" | Director Roundtable
'Marriage Story' Director Noah Baumbach: "I Like to Feel at Home on Set" | Director Roundtable
Todd Phillips Struggled to Get 'Joker' Made as an "Anti-Comic Book Movie" | Director Roundtable
Martin Scorsese Worked to Get Financing for 'The Irishman' for Ten Years | Director Roundtable
'The Two Popes' Director Fernando Meirelles Saw Pope Francis in Jonathan Pryce
'The Farewell' Director Lulu Wang Calls Filmmaking "An Act of Faith" | Director Roundtable
Now Screening: 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker,' 'Cats' & 'The Witcher' | THR News
Rian Johnson Stands By His Version of Luke Skywalker | THR News
Billie Eilish Reserves a Seat Next to James Corden for "Carpool Karaoke" Segment | THR News
Sofia Vergara In Talks With NBC About 'America's Got Talent' Judge Spot | THR News
Taylor Swift, James Corden and Cast of 'Cats' Take "Cat School" | THR News
Harvey Weinstein Being Sued by Former Model for Sexual Assault | THR News
Here's What the Critics Are Saying About 'Cats' | THR News
'To All the Boys' Sequel Trailer Has Arrived | THR News
Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah Weigh In on Trump's Reaction to Impeachment Vote | THR News
'The Masked Singer' Finale: Season 2 Winner on His Victory | THR News
'Star Wars' to Dominate Box Office With $175M-Plus U.S. Bow | THR News
'Star Wars' Fans Camp Out One Last Time for 'The Rise of Skywalker'
Here's What the Critics Are Saying 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' | THR News
'Cats' Stars Encourage People to Give Musical a Chance | THR News