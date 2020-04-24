The Hollywood Reporter News
Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine Set to Star in Olivia Wilde's Thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' | THR News
April 24, 2020
Wilde is directing, producing and starring in the 1950s psychological thriller for New Line.
