'Fresh Prince Of Bel Air' Reboot In the Works, Zac Efron to Star in 'Three Men and a Baby' & More | THR News

The "Fresh Prince Of Bel Air" is getting a dramatic reboot after a YouTube trailer went viral, Zac Efron is on board to star in 'Three Men and a Baby' and the once famously shelved episode of 'Black-ish' titled "Please, Baby, Please" is headed Hulu.