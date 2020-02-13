'The Green Knight' Trailer
February 13, 2020
Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Dean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan and Ralph Ineson star in the David Lowery film. In theaters on May 29.
