The Hollywood Reporter News
Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan Says They Want to "Be Old Ladies Together Making Movies About Old Ladies" | THR News
January 30, 2020
Anytime Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan are reunited after some time apart, the conversation immediately is taken over by giggles.
Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan Says They Want to "Be Old Ladies Together Making Movies About Old Ladies" | THR News
Vanessa Bryant Issues Touching Statement on Social Media | THR News
N.Y. Comedy Club Cancels Ari Shaffir Performance After Threats | THR News
Disney+ Unveils Four New Shows, Priyanka Chopra in Talks for 'The Matrix' & Kevin Hart Set for
Kevin Hart, Jason Statham In Negotiations for Action Comedy 'Man From Toronto' | THR News
Disney+ Reveals Four New Projects Including a Revival of 'The Quest' | THR News
Magic Johnson Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' | THR News
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Negotiations to Join 'The Matrix 4' | THR News
DC Universe Subscribers Invited to Early Screenings of 'Birds of Prey' | THR News
The Oscars Planning Kobe Bryant Tribute, Nike Sells Out of Kobe Merchandise & Late Night Honors
Most Movie Ads Backing Out of Super Bowl LIV | THR News
Nike Sells Out of Kobe Bryant Merchandise | THR News
FX Picks Up Matthew McConaughey Drama From Nic Pizzolatto | THR News
Peacock Rounds Out the Cast of 'Saved by the Bell' Sequel | THR News
Late Night Remembers Kobe Bryant In Most Touching Way | THR News
Joy Villa Makes Political Statement at Grammys, Grammys Remember Kobe & More | THR News
2020 Grammy Awards: All the Political Statements on the Red Carpet | THR News
How the Grammys Paid Tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Ceremony | THR News
Billie Eilish Wins All 4 Major Categories at 2020 Grammys | THR News
'SNL' Recap: Adam Driver Hosts, Pokes Fun at 'Cheer' | THR News
Remembering Kobe Bryant, Who Died in Helicopter Crash at 41 | THR News
The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series On Hold, Taylor Swift Takes Over Sundance & 'Bambi' Live Action In th
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Launches U.K.-Based Production Banner Wells Street Films | THR News
Taylor Swift Debuts at Sundance With New Documentary 'Miss Americana' | THR News
Steve Carell, Rose Byrne in New 'Irresistible' Trailer | THR News
Now Screening: 'Bad Boys For Life,' 'Dolittle' & 'Troop Zero' | THR News
Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Put on Hold | THR News
'Captain Marvel' In the Works, Katey Sagal to Star in 'Erin Brockovich' Drama | THR News
Katey Sagal Set to Lead ABC's Erin Brockovich Drama | THR News
'Bad Boys 3' Set to Stay Strong at Box Office Against 'Gentlemen' | THR News
'Captain Marvel 2' in Development With 'WandaVision' Writer Megan McDonnell | THR News
Channing Tatum Attached to Star in, Produce 'Bob the Musical' | THR News