Hailee Steinfeld in 'Hawkeye,' ‘Game of Thrones' Prequel and the Week's Biggest Takeaways I Heat Vision

This week Heat Vision Breakdown dives into all things film, TV and gaming with news of Hailee Steinfeld cast in 'Hawkeye,' what's in store for that 'Game of Thrones' prequel, Nintendo Switch getting into exercising, 'Joker' awards buzz and more.