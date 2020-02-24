The Hollywood Reporter News
Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape and Criminal Sexual Assault in New York Trial | THR News
February 24, 2020
A jury of 12 men and women has convicted former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein guilty on two of the five potential criminal charges he faced in his New York County trial.
Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape and Criminal Sexual Assault in New York Trial | THR News
'Hunters' Creator Defends Series Following Criticism From Auschwitz Memorial | THR News
Ben Affleck On How Father's Alcoholism Influenced His Decision to Stay Sober | THR
Trump Slams Parasite Oscar Win, Julia Roberts Starring in Watergate TV Series & More | T
Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton Reunite For Comedy 'Family Jewels' | THR News
Julia Roberts, Sean Penn & More Attached to Star in Watergate TV Series 'Gaslit' | THR News
Trump Slams 'Parasite' Best Picture Win, Calls Out Brad Pitt At Colorado Rally | THR News
Now Screening: 'The Call of the Wild', 'EMMA.', 'Hunters' | THR News
'Westworld' Season 3 Trailer Drops, Baby Yoda Animatronic Toy Hitting Shelves & More | THR News
Baby Yoda Animatronic Toy From 'The Mandalorian' Hitting Store Shelves | THR News
'The Hunt' On Track For $10M Opening | THR News
Bethenny Frankel to Headline HBO Max Business Competition Series | THR News
Megan Fox Set to Star in Suspense Space Thriller 'Aurora' | THR News
Dev Patel Starring in Financial Thriller 'Flash Crash' | THR News
Jennifer Lawrence's Next Big Role, Ben Affleck Gets Candid About His 'The Batman' Exit & More
Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd Team Up For 'The Shrink Next Door' TV Series | THR News
'Mulan' is Disney's First Live-Action Remake to Receive a PG-13 Rating | THR News
Ben Affleck Opens Up About His 'The Batman' Exit in Revealing New Interview | THR News
Tiffany Boone Talks 'The Chi' Exit, Sexual Misconduct Claims | THR News
'Sonic the Hedgehog' Zoomed Past Expectations to $70M Debut | THR News
'Parasite' On Track for $50M-Plus Gross at U.S. Box Office | THR News
'Indiana Jones 5' Filming This Summer, First Look at Robert Pattison as Batman & More | THR New
David Harbour Confirmed For 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Return | THR News
'Indiana Jones 5' Set to Film This Summer | THR News
First Look at Robert Pattinson as The Batman | THR News
Billie Eilish Debuts New James Bond Song "No Time to Die" | THR News
Now Screening: 'Sonic the Hedgehog', 'To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' | THR News
'Aladdin 2' is Happening, Hope Hicks Returns to the Trump White House & More | THR News
Liev Schreiber on 'Ray Donovan' Cancellation: 'There Will Be More' | THR News
'Sonic the Hedgehog' Debuts in the $45-$50M at Box Office | THR News
Hope Hicks Leaving Fox to Return to Trump White House | THR News
'Straight Outta Compton' Writers Set to Develop 'Aladdin 2' | THR News