Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on Matt Lauer Claims: "Shocking & Appalling" | THR News

Ronan Farrow is revealing new details about former 'Today' show host Matt Lauer in his explosive new book, 'Catch and Kill.' Lauer’s former colleagues and current show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb addressed the fresh claims on Wednesday.